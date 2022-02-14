3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $250,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in Robinson ISD off Greig Dr. This highly sought after neighborhood is just the right place to take long walks on well-maintained sidewalks. This home has great floor plan with large den with a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the ample counter space in this large kitchen. The master suite has a separate tub and shower with dual vanities. Sit on the backyard deck and drink a cup of coffee while enjoying the view. This home is conveniently located to I-35 which can get you anywhere in the Waco area within minutes. This house is a must see!