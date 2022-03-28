3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $267,910

Beautifully remodeled home in Robinson ISD! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and office or craft room! It also has a bonus room that can be used as a gameroom for the kids, or the perfect hangout for game night! Great yard with gorgeous Magnolia tree! New roof, flooring, paint inside and out, custom cabinets in kitchen and beautiful porecelin tile in the bathrooms. This home will be perfect for entertaining family or friends!