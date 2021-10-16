Too Cute! OUTSTANDING WORKMENSHIP ~ Great Neighborhood ~ Foam Insulation ~ Granit Counter Tops ~ Stainless Steel App. in Kitchen. House is wired for computer ~ Landscaped, Fully sodded & Sprinkler system in front and back yards ~ 10 ft. ceiling with crown molding in living and master bedroom areas. ~ Heat pump ~ Security System ~ Garage door opener ~ Hillcrest Hospital is 5 min. away ~ Builder wants contract to be written on Texas Association of Builders (TAB) form ~ Agent is Owner and married to Builder
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $284,900
