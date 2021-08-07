3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $285,000

This Midway ISD home is ready and waiting for you! The open concept floor plan has plenty of room for entertaining with bar seating and a separate breakfast area all open to the family room with a view of the backyard. The pendant lights over the island/bar are a special touch that add just the right amount of accent lighting to the island area. Crown molding from the entry way through to the main living area is the perfect accent. The isolated master suite is a relaxing retreat with a soaking tub and a separate tiled shower. Neutral colors and natural light provide the perfect canvas to make this house your HOME!