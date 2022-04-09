3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $289,000

LOOK NO FURTHER! This beautifully maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home located in Surrey Ridge is now available and ready to be seen! You’ll be welcomed into a lovely and quaint entry space featuring soaring vaulted ceilings and stained concrete floors. The sizable living area and attached kitchen attribute to the open concept that flows throughout the property. You’ll be impressed with the spacious carpeted bedrooms that include closet space galore! The stunning and secluded master suite features dual vanities, a walk-in shower and a tub, perfect for unwinding. End your day on the relaxing back patio outlooking the HUGE fenced backyard, great for pets, children and entertaining of all sorts. Now’s the chance to see 416 Paso Fino for yourself; come view this home TODAY before it’s gone!