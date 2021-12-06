3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $289,900

Beautiful Home for entertaining all year round. Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a backyard ready for cooking, swimming and relaxing. It features updated flooring, 2 living rooms and patio doors leading out to the backyard. Large open living room with wood burning fireplace open to the kitchen, walk in pantry, range, dishwasher and plenty of counter space. View of the swimming pool and backyard from the large kitchen area. Open concept separate dinging area. Backyard has 2 gazebos, built in BBQ grill and in ground pool. This home also features a 2 car garage, 2 car carport and a separate covered RV parking spot. Come take look so much to see this could be your staycation.