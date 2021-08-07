 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $298,900

Welcome to your new home built by River Rock Homes LLC!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Robinson ISD. Touches of shiplap throughout the house, luxury vinyl plank flooring with carpet in the bedrooms, gorgeous marble countertops, electric fire place in the main living area, separate tub and shower in the master bath plus many more custom features! Come take a look at your new home today!

