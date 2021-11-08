3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $299,000

This large 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the popular South Hall addition in the Robinson school district. This home sits on a large 1 acre corner lot with large beautiful oak trees. There's also wild grapevines, a Fig tree and a pear tree in the backyard. It's located in a lovely neighborhood well known for its Christmas Tradition of having a contest to see who has the best decorated home with judges and a neighborhood get together every year. When you drive into the neighborhood you immediately notice all the families outside , walkers, and bicyclers enjoying this beautiful neighborhood daily. Kitchen has been updated with a large island that is movable and lots of cabinets, a wine fridge and granite counter tops. The home has a covered patio in the backyard that is fenced for your furry friends. There is a 2 car carport and a storage shed. The home features 2 large living areas to enjoy. This is a great fixer-upper!