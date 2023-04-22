Move in ready well maintained home in highly sought after Harris Village. This home has crown molding, granite counters, laminate flooring, wood burning fireplace and plenty of storage. Isolated owner suite with separate tub and walk in shower. Close to shopping and 5 minutes to Hillcrest Hospital.
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $304,900
