3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $307,500

Immaculate and well-kept 2020 build in the highly sought-after Harris Village subdivision. This exquisite three bedroom two bathroom home comes equipped with all the high end amenities you could want including; Granite countertops, foam insulation, 10 foot ceilings with crown molding in the living room and master bedroom, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and automatic sprinkler system to keep your grass green in the hot summers. As well as an isolated master bedroom complete with dual vanities and a walk-in shower and stand alone tub. Conveniently located near I-35, this is a must see home.