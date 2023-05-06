ENJOY YOUR PRIVATE OASIS!!! Beautiful Harris Village Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Lots of upgrades including granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and more! Isolated master with dual vanities, large garden tub, and walk-in shower. Covered patio, fenced yard, and pea gravel playscape area creates the perfect ambiance for your summer evenings. Call today to schedule your private showing!