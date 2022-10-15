 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $312,000

Newer home in Robinson in the Harris Village Subdivision, just waiting for you to move in! Great quiet neighborhood. Foam Insulation ,Granite Counter Tops ,Stainless Steel App. in Kitchen. House is wired for computer. Isolated master with separate tub and free standing shower. Sprinkler systems in front and back yard, 10 ft. ceiling with crown molding in living and master bedroom areas. Security System, Garage door opener, Hillcrest Hospital is 5 min. away.

