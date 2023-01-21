This beautiful and move-in ready home in the highly sought-after Harris Village is ready to be called yours! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious living area that flows into its kitchen seamlessly. In the isolated primary bedroom enjoy an ensuite including a walk-in closet, dual vanities, granite countertops, separate shower and tub. The kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in pantry and bar seating, looks into the vaulted living room where one can enjoy its corner wood burning fireplace on a cold day. And when the weather is warmer, the covered patio, with two oscillating fans and TV mount, is made for entertaining. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included with the sale of the home. Don't miss an opportunity to call this home yours! Call to schedule a showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $330,000
