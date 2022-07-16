3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $359,000

Welcome to your new home in popular and growing Robinson ISD. Completed in 2021, this home is sure to please with its thoughtful design and beautiful natural lighting. Upon entering, you will be greeted with an open concept living area that ties in beautifully with the kitchen and dining areas. Throughout the kitchen you will notice how function meets beauty with features such as a dedicated spice drawer, coffee bar area, large island, and a walk in pantry. Next to the kitchen is a dedicated mudroom/laundry area that leads to your 2 car garage. Across the home lies an isolated master suite that includes a large closet with built in shelving, his and her vanities, separate shower and a large bathtub for relaxation. The additional bedrooms in the home are thoughtfully designed as well with built in shelving in the closets, tall ceilings with ceiling fans, and a nearby bathroom for the kids or guests. On top of all of the features, this home is within walking distance to 3 of Robinson ISD schools, a short drive into Waco for entertainment, and plenty of dining options nearby in Robinson. Call your agent to schedule your showing today!