Practically brand new, 1 1/2 year old Barn style home built by Rex Stem. Beautiful gray and white features throughout. Double front entry doors. Tall ceilings in family room. Open concept with an island and large bar area plus a side bar near dining area. Large Isolated master bedroom. Mud room right off garage and kitchen with built ins. Sprinkler system and privacy fenced yard. BIG plus...back fence has a gate that allows your child to access the intermediate school that is right behind this home. This is a gorgeous home on a new street and will not last long. Call for your private showing~~~
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $364,900
