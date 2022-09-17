3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $366,000

Check out this nearly new three-bedroom four bath home in Robinson ISD! This home is minutes from Robinson High school, in a brand new neighborhood, and does not disappoint. As you enter the vast living space, you immediately see the extremely high vaulted ceiling and a stunning wood beam. The spacious living room flows seamlessly into an ample kitchen space with an extensive array of cabinets, an eat-in bar, and a large island. The dining space is sizable and open to the kitchen with gorgeous french doors that lead to the pack patio. Leaving the living room, you will find two spacious guest rooms and ideal closet space. The large guest bathroom has gorgeous black fixtures and clean white cabinetry. Just off the kitchen, you'll find an expansive pantry, a mud bench off the garage entry, and a separate laundry room with a lovely custom wood countertop! The coveted isolated masted is spacious and features an en suite bathroom with dual vanities, a large walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. The Clean look of black hardware and white cabinetry throughout the home make it beautiful as is and easy to dress up! Don't wait. Call today and schedule your private tour of the fantastic home!