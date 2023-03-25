Victus Homes – Live Well. Proudly presenting a newly constructed (2022) single-family open-concept Farmhouse style residence by Victus Homes. This three (3) Bedroom, two (2) Bath, two (2) car Garage home contains approximately 1871 SF of Living Space. Very efficient floorplan on oversized lot with green zone - buffer zone - water mangement area. No neighboring home on one side. The welcoming Foyer leads you into a wide-open Family Living Area, Kitchen, and Dining space with 10’ ceilings circled in crown molding - perfect for gatherings and entertaining. The Kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry (uppers / lowers) and granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and under-counter lighting. The Kitchen is anchored by the substantial Island / Breakfast Bar which is crowned in granite and houses the Farmhouse Sink, Reverse-Osmosis Water Filter, Wine Rack, and Dishwasher. A boxed ceiling halos the Island and suspends the pendant lighting. The Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel Energy Star rated appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, and Microwave). The Kitchen is flanked by the Mud Room, walk-in Pantry, and Utility Room with custom cabinets and laundry sink… you pass these accommodations on the way to the two (2) car Garage. Just outside the Family Living Area, Kitchen, and Dining space – is the considerable covered Patio (with sloped ceiling and outdoor ceiling fan) overlooking the fully-fenced executive back yard. The Master Suite is a sanctuary separated from the other Bedrooms. The Master Suite entry is a solid-core door, and an insulated common wall with the same closed-cell foam insulation which encases the exterior of the home. This upgrade creates a sound barrier of solitude and privacy for the adults. The Master Suite is generous with a 10’ ceiling and ceiling fan. The Master Bath is appointed with custom cabinet granite-countered dual vanities, glass enclosed tiled shower, enclosed privy/toilet, and a sizable walk-in closet. The secondary Bedrooms are approximate in size with ceiling fans, roomy closets, and nearby Hall Bath. Victus means living, way of life. Your home is essential to supporting and enhancing your life – and to that end our home features: • Reserve-Osmosis Water Filter • Upgraded Air Filtration • Natural Light • Landscaping • Sprinkler System • Whole House Closed-Cell Foam Insulation • Top 5% in Energy Efficient Homes (Insulation, Windows, Doors, HVAC, and Appliances) • Telecom / IT Hub • Security System • StrucSure 10 year limited New-Home Warranty. Victus Homes – Live Well. www.victus-homes.com