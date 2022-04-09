3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $385,000

Welcome to Daisy Lane! This cute one-street neighborhood is nestled between Robinson Intermediate and High School. The white brick exterior of this home draws your eyes immediately. The natural light pours into the open-concept living room and splashes across the white granite countertops and cabinets throughout the kitchen. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home spares no details in its design and aesthetics. The high ceilings and lighter floors make the room feel bigger and contribute to the smooth flow of the house. One feature that sets this home apart in the neighborhood is the built-ins surrounding the herringbone fireplace. The master bathroom sells itself: dual vanities, walk-in shower featuring gorgeous tile-work, and a stand alone tub that is perfect for relaxing evenings. The small office and mud room are perfect for those who work from home and need extra storage. The back porch opens up to a quiet backyard with no neighbors behind you, giving you peace and quiet. Schedule your tour today!