Incredible executive home within walking distance to Robinson Intermediate, Jr. High, and High School. The high attention to detail is apparent from the moment you walk in with raised ceilings, crown molding, and over sized windows providing an abundance of natural light. It continues throughout to the spacious living room featuring a gorgeous fireplace perfectly encased between built-ins and large windmill ceiling fan; open to the kitchen with custom cabinetry, tiled back splash, large kitchen island with farm house sink, gorgeous granite counter tops, built in stainless steel oven, microwave and stove top, and breakfast area. Escape to the master suite complete with dual vanities, walk in shower, separate tub, and massive walk-in closet with tons of storage. And if you want entertainment, you got it: 75 inch TV over fireplace with a high resolution Sonos surround sound bar, a 46 inch TV on wall in master bedroom, and a 32 inch TV on patio wall… all mounted professionally so wires don’t show. With too many features to list you'll have to come see this home for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $389,000
-
- Updated
