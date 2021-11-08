Welcome to a peaceful life in the country with 6+ acres in Robinson! It is RARE to find a secluded piece of land that is still convenient to all the amenities of Waco. This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is positioned on a gorgeous 6 acres in Robinson ISD (only a 3 minute drive to the middle school!). Inside you will find a walk in pantry and mud room area for ample storage. There is an isolated master with patio doors opening to a roof top deck to get away from it all while sipping your coffee. Everyone will want to hang out or watch the game in the “man cave” complete with dance floor and custom bar. Recent updates include central heat and air replacement in 2016 and a new roof in 2018. Outside there is a pole barn ready to be re-vamped for a new owner, acres of land to be developed into your hearts desire, and a beautiful patio with a view for quiet country nights. Feel free to bring your animals, projects, and Pinterest ideas to your future dream home!
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $425,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waco woman who nearly killed a Baylor University student in a 2019 drunken hit-and-run was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after repe…
If there were any presses left on the premises, they might stop. Chip and Joanna Gaines of Magnolia fame will spend $21 million to renovate the former Waco Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave., the newspaper’s home for more than 70 years before relocating to River Square Center’s third floor.
Waco attorney Seth Sutton was entrapped in a murder-for-hire scheme by an overzealous undercover Waco Police officer who took advantage of the…
Truman Simons, the longtime law enforcement officer credited with solving the 1982 Lake Waco triple murders, died Saturday night at his home. …
A Teague man who Robinson police say was involved in the arson death of his former boyfriend in August was indicted Thursday on capital murder and attempted capital murder charges.
A Waco man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old high school student in February 2019.
See who turned in the biggest high school football performances on Friday night and vote for the Player of the Week.
Austen Baldridge was instrumental in bringing Cottonwood Creek Market to Waco, and there he was on the front row when the 14-screen Cinemark m…
Baylor Police arrested a man on a stalking charge Tuesday after a foot chase on campus and a fight involving the victim's father, according to…
A man was shot multiple times Thursday night, and Waco Police are working to identify a suspect.