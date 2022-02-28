3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $425,000

Come see this spacious home in the Robinson ISD, that is conveniently located near local hospitals, restaurants, shopping, pharmacy, cleaners, and we cannot forget the fun and entertainment that is just minutes away. For you Lake lovers you would only be minutes from Lake Waco for taking that boat out on a sunny day. This lovely home has a great layout, featuring 0ver 2,500 square feet with an isolated master bedroom that leads out to the carport for easy access to your car on those rainy days. The master bath is next to the large laundry room that you can only dream of. It has space for a freezer/refrigerator and plenty of room for your extras to be stored. If you have always wanted plenty of cabinet and counter space in your kitchen, this home has it. The amazing newer island is a great place to prepare for your next get together. The bonus room this house has can fit many needs from a craft room, man cave, play room, second living area, you name it, this room is amazing. This fantastic home has plenty of room for guest or for a growing family .This house also has a detached 2 garage that also features a workshop that has a rollup door, a mans dream. New Roof in 2021. Also the AC unit was replaced inside and out within the approximately the past 4 years and fresh coat of exterior paint has been added, a new island in kitchen and a place for outside for entertaining that has plenty of parking. This home has mature trees and great curb appeal, bring your special touch and make this home your forever home with a few upgrades. Go down Robinson Dr. and it is subdivision behind Sonic, turn right on Karen and house is mid way down the street on the right (red brick)