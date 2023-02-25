This wonderful home will be ready soon! So many wonderful features built right in! It has 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space, oversized 2 car garage, walk-in pantry, mud room lockers right off the garage, built in desk, custom oak cabinets and a 10 year limited warranty! This home is located in Robinson ISD on a quiet street at the back of the neighborhood. Set up an appointment today to make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $429,500
