3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $429,900

Beautiful Chapman Addition home is move-in ready! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal dining, and a bonus room upstairs that could be a 4th bedroom or gameroom AND media room. They are separated into two different spaces. There is also a walk-in decked attic area upstairs for easy storage access. This home is located on a large lot that is almost a half acre and has a 2 car attached garage and a separate 2 car detached garage. There is a covered patio and a sunken in above ground pool. New carpet in the bedrooms and fresh interior paint has this home ready for a new owner!

