Welcome to a peaceful life in the country with 6+ acres in Robinson! It is RARE to find a secluded piece of land that is still convenient to all the amenities of Waco. This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is positioned on a gorgeous 6 acres in Robinson ISD (only a 3 minute drive to the middle school!). Inside you will find a walk in pantry and mud room area for ample storage. There is an isolated master with patio doors opening to a roof top deck to get away from it all while sipping your coffee. Friends and family will want to hang out or watch the game in the “man cave” complete with dance floor and custom bar. Recent updates include central heat and air replacement in 2016 and a new roof in 2018. Outside there is a pole barn ready to be re-vamped for a new owner, acres of land to be developed into your hearts desire, and a beautiful patio with a view for quiet country nights. Feel free to bring your animals, projects, and Pinterest ideas to your future dream home!
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $450,000
