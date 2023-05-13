Charming home in Hunton Estates! This home is made for family and friend entertaining! The total living space is 2194 sq ft., a main house, a guest house/pool house, gunite pool, a dog run and lots of lounging areas. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, an isolated master suite with dual vanities, separate tiled shower, and massive closet. The open concept living and kitchen offers an eat at bar, breakfast nook, stainless appliances, gorgeous granite and closet pantry. The private dinning room could easily be made into a 4th bedroom if needed. Not pictured is a dog room. The dog room is in the main house, with an exterior door to the dog run. It allows for your fur babies to come and go inside and out as they please, but having the luxury of cool air in the hot summer and heat in the winter. This Guest/pool is 364 sq ft and mimics the same luxuries as the main house with living area, kitchen granite bar, sink and fridge space and a half bathroom, stained concrete floors and, it is heated and cooled with a mini-split, there is also a covered patio. This is a must-see, the pictures do not do the room sizes justice.