3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $530,000

Beautiful home in Robinson sits 1.71 acres, feels like living in the country, but no far from town. Custom built in 2008, with main house of 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2879 sq ft. Guest house with 1 bedroom 1 bath, 756 square feet. Main house has concrete floors throughout the house, with open concept with a large kitchen with a wrap around bar. You can enjoy entertaining with the kitchen opens up into the spacious den and dining area. Master suite is comfortable and cozy with a master bath with 2 large walk-in closets, granite counter tops, stained glass window over the tub. 2 bedrooms are not just your normal sized bedrooms, they were designed to be spacious and comfortable, shares a bathroom in the hall. Large laundry room sit off from the kitchen. You can enjoy sitting on any of the covered patios watching the sunrise or sunset with the shade of the beautiful trees on the land. Guest house is one bedroom and one bathroom, once again designed when built to be spacious and comfortable for all your guest. Granite counter tops, kitchen and separate laundry room. 2 covered carports, shed to store your tools. Selling “AS IS” Price FIRM!!!