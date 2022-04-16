 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $549,900

County living at its finest in Robinson,Texas with 1.00 -+ acre! You'll fall in love with this modern farmhouse that features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a guest house. Pulling up you will admire the beautiful front porch, once stepping through the front your invited to open floor plan with large windows filling the living,dining,kitchen space with natural lighting. The fabulous kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops an oversized intricate island with extra seating making the perfect place for entertaining. The adjacent dining area features double doors opening to the outdoor covered patio making outdoor dining a breeze in the outdoor kitchen. Down the hall is the spacious master suite with its own master bath featuring a dual vanities, tiled walk-in shower and walk-in closet with built-in. Two secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. The guest house features concrete floors, 1 full bathroom, utility room and its own private back patio. Come view it today!

