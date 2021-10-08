This gorgeous 23 acre tract of countryside could serve as your families peaceful retreat. With two stocked ponds (one spring fed) to fish on, pastures for crops, and barns with electricity and water for livestock raising, this property has it all. When you drive down the long private road, past your ten acres of pasture, you are greeted by by a 3 bedroom 2 bath farm house surrounded by porches and trees. Relax on your front, side, or back porch with your coffee and see the beautiful sunrise over the water, hearing nothing but nature. This property is being sold with an additional two acres as well as a two bedroom home (MLS #203119). This additional house could be used as an in laws home or a home for a younger family member attending school. This property gives you so many options when you think of all the space and privacy yet you are 3 miles in either direction from Lorena or Robinson shopping. Come see what the country can offer you and your family.
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $559,900
