3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $699,900

Upon entering this privately gated oasis, endless possibilities await. When this wonderful property is yours, you will have your choice of 3 beautiful ponds to relax, entertain, and/or fish by! With 11 +/- acres and the opportunity for additional land to purchase, you will have unlimited options to do things you might have only dreamed of before. Spacious home with several oversized attached garages with one most recently used as a great indoor workshop area, provides the benefit of conversion to additional living space. Detached metal building on slab sports approximately 2,000 square feet of multi purpose ideas and plans you can see come to fruition. Please do not miss out on the chance to make this beauty yours today!