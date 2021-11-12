3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $789,000

An opportunity to own 18+/- acres of rolling terrain and tree topped hills, a very large tank (stocked with Catfish, Bass and Perch), a meandering creek, and a home nestled among old growth trees so convenient to town is truly rare. Welcome to 951 W. Moonlight drive in Robinson. The home was originally built in 1975 and has had continuous maintenance and quality upgrades, notably apparent in the extra spacious kitchen with plenty of room to gather with the cook. Enjoy the wonderful warm woods, stainless appliances and spacious granite countertops in the bright, welcoming space. The warm wood cabinetry is continued in the expansive laundry room which also leads to an extra large pantry plus another very large storage closet. Continuing through the hall is a room with so many possibilities to be a work-out room, home office, craft room and or maybe a game room. Another family gathering spot is the spacious living room centered around a cozy wood-burning fireplace. All three bedrooms are conveniently on the same floor down the hall. Stepping outside onto the covered patio enjoy the expanse of yard and pasture as your backyard view. The 40x60 shop has three rooms plus a mezzanine area for separate hobbies and/or plenty of storage. There is access to Roy road on the back side of the property. Be sure to watch the added video.