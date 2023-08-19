Sprawling country acreage, beautiful sunsets, and a newer build barndominium style design what more could you ask for? Welcome to your new paradise! Nestled atop rolling hills and equipped with 11.72 acres, it is easy to see how coming home would be a dream come true. First impressions matter and upon arrival it will leave your jaw dropped. An oversized covered carport that can be used in a numerous amounts of ways to include covered parking, dance floor, outdoor grilling and events, or even entertain the idea of closing it in and adding more square footage if so desired. Walking inside you will be instantly greeted with modern and chic style leaving you with neutral but elegant finish outs. Complimenting faux wood vinyl floors, exquisite white cabinets with gold pulls, and accenting black fixtures. Space and practicality was carefully thought out with this open floor plan. Which, will boast a formal dining leading into a kitchen living room combo. Split concept design will allow two secondary rooms with a shared bath on one side while the primary bed with its own ensuite are opposite. Primary bath includes a prepossessing modern black, white, wood coloration combo. highlighted with black tiled floors, separate tub, dual vanities, and a huge cornered oriented shower. After all of the enticing interior and what is has to offer, you can seal the deal with the fenced in backyard for family, kids, or puppies. Situated within China Spring ISD, minutes from local restaurants, and having over 11 acres are few of just many of the accentuated features.