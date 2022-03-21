3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $0

The Bellvue is a beautiful and spacious one-story home. It features a modern, open concept floor plan design. The foyer opens into the large family room, kitchen, and breakfast area. The kitchen has an island, pantry, and overlooks the breakfast area. The home has a large Bedroom 1 with a walk-in closet. It also has two other bedrooms, another full bath, a utility room, and a two-car garage. Modern finishes include 3 cm granite, stainless steel appliances and hard surface flooring. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat, and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home on select homes. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)