3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $0

The Camden plan is a one-story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car-garage. The entry opens to two guest bedrooms and bath with hallway linen closet. An open concept large combined dining and family area leads into the center kitchen. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar with beautiful counter tops, stainless steel appliances and separate pantry. Bedroom 1 features a sloped ceiling and attractive bathroom with water closet and spacious walk-in closet. The standard rear covered patio is located off the family room. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat, and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home on select homes. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)

