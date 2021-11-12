Absolutely breath-taking views of Lake Waco! This home is truly a hidden jewel box that has been completely updated throughout the home, including an extensive expansion of the back deck making it the perfect space to enjoy and entertain with one amazing view! This home offers 3 bedrooms with large walk in closets, 3 full baths, and a 1/2 bath that is stunning in itself. From the moment you walk up to this home and greeted by the lush landscaping, your front porch is complete with a custom glass piece from Stanton Studious in Waco, Texas. All windows have been replaced with full frame windows to guarantee no obstructions to your phenomenal view throughout the home. All can lights have been replaced with LED to add energy efficiency. The living room is complete with a gas log fireplace and is open to the formal dining room leading to your dream kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with a lovely kitchen island that has dual beverage refrigerators, stainless steel subway tile backsplash, under cabinet light, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooktop. Your laundry is hidden in the butler's pantry space, providing you functionality with ample workspace and an additional double oven and ample storage. The Master suite is light and fresh, with floor to ceiling windows over looking the lake in your own private sitting area that opens out to the deck. The master bathroom has dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and large walk in closet with builtins. Upstairs you will find two full bedrooms that share their own second story deck providing even more amazing views. The backyard is the dream entertaining space! With a oversized deck that extends the whole back of the home, provides plenty of space for entertaining and dining. Enjoy your evening with your gas fire pit going, and cooking on your builtin gas grill! You definitely do not want to miss your chance to own one of the best views in Waco!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guns, violence and political extremism are on the rise. And America risks disaster — sooner than later. That's the view of a longtime University of California firearms researcher whose hard-hitting report was published last week in the journal Injury Epidemiology. "Upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence and political extremism are converging to put the USA at risk ...
See who turned in the biggest high school football performances on Friday night and vote for the Player of the Week.
A court clerical error led a six-time felon who crushed a man’s skull with a hammer in 2012 during a dispute over a $10 debt to spend two week…
Austen Baldridge was instrumental in bringing Cottonwood Creek Market to Waco, and there he was on the front row when the 14-screen Cinemark m…
Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Club has been sold to a group of Waco businessmen, former owner Tommy Tompkins said Wednesday, calling it the “next gre…
A recent Wall Street Journal analysis found Baylor University parents with loans through the federal Parent Plus program have the nation’s wor…
The local Pilgrim’s poultry plant became unionized in July, and on Friday employees received the largest hourly pay increase in the site’s his…
If there were any presses left on the premises, they might stop. Chip and Joanna Gaines of Magnolia fame will spend $21 million to renovate the former Waco Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave., the newspaper’s home for more than 70 years before relocating to River Square Center’s third floor.
- Updated
The changes affect the tax returns most Americans will submit in spring 2023.
South Waco residents around Cotton Palace Park have started dreaming along with city parks officials and consultants about the future of Waco’…