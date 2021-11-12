 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,100,000

Absolutely breath-taking views of Lake Waco! This home is truly a hidden jewel box that has been completely updated throughout the home, including an extensive expansion of the back deck making it the perfect space to enjoy and entertain with one amazing view! This home offers 3 bedrooms with large walk in closets, 3 full baths, and a 1/2 bath that is stunning in itself. From the moment you walk up to this home and greeted by the lush landscaping, your front porch is complete with a custom glass piece from Stanton Studious in Waco, Texas. All windows have been replaced with full frame windows to guarantee no obstructions to your phenomenal view throughout the home. All can lights have been replaced with LED to add energy efficiency. The living room is complete with a gas log fireplace and is open to the formal dining room leading to your dream kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with a lovely kitchen island that has dual beverage refrigerators, stainless steel subway tile backsplash, under cabinet light, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooktop. Your laundry is hidden in the butler's pantry space, providing you functionality with ample workspace and an additional double oven and ample storage. The Master suite is light and fresh, with floor to ceiling windows over looking the lake in your own private sitting area that opens out to the deck. The master bathroom has dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and large walk in closet with builtins. Upstairs you will find two full bedrooms that share their own second story deck providing even more amazing views. The backyard is the dream entertaining space! With a oversized deck that extends the whole back of the home, provides plenty of space for entertaining and dining. Enjoy your evening with your gas fire pit going, and cooking on your builtin gas grill! You definitely do not want to miss your chance to own one of the best views in Waco!

