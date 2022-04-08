3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,195,000

Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Waco, sits this gorgeous colonial estate. Built as a replica of the Monmouth Plantation in Natchez, Mississippi, no detail was over looked. Sitting on over one acre, mature oak and magnolia trees line the circle drive way. Ten foot ceilings and a spiral stairway showcase a grand entry. Ornate crown molding can be found throughout the home. The spacious kitchen and den have hand laid brick flooring while the remainder of the first floor boasts hardwood. The kitchen is a chef's dream with a walk-in pantry, double ovens, large island and bar seating. A beautiful marble inlay in the formal living area gives an elegant touch. Both formal and informal living areas have gas fireplaces with gorgeous hand carved mantles. The open concept kitchen provides a spacious informal dining area while just off the kitchen, a massive formal dining room allows ample entertaining space. A private study with pocket doors, built in book shelving and lighted gun cabinets, is a perfect place to unwind in the evenings. The master bedroom has a gas fireplace with imported, antique Dutch tiles. The adjoining master bathroom has dual vanities, a large tub and separate walk-in shower. The master walk through closet will accommodate any sized wardrobe. Built-in's allow an array of storage while a cedar closet rounds out the space. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs with an additional full bath and walk-in closet. The roof on the main home was installed in 2016. The home is situated on just over one acre of park like grounds. The large nine foot deep, in-ground pool has been recently remodeled by replacing all plaster, tile, coping, lighting, skimmer boxes and pump equipment in March of 2022. The guest house is just as elegant as the main home. The guest home features crown molding throughout, a large bedroom with adjoining bath room, a massive glass shower with a rock bench, walk in closet, and media room. The Arizona flagstone patio and covered bar area provides the perfect entertaining space. A carport attached to the guest home allows additional covered parking. The roof on the guest home was replaced in March of 2022. The fence to the right of the home will be replaced at no expense to the buyer in the upcoming weeks. Located minutes from Vanguard College Preparatory School, Ridgewood Country Club, and Lake Waco. This one owner home was designed and constructed with a passion for history and elegance and is ready to continue being a loving home for it's next family.