Beautiful estate on corner lot is ready to resume its place as a grand home for hosting parties. Separate formal dining room sits 12 to 14 with ease. Large kitchen with breakfast area allows you to view your fabulous grounds in the back. Formal living room has marble mantle imported from Italy. Expansive entry, den and sun porch make home flow easily for large crowds. Large isolated master suite downstairs with separate closets dressing room and bath with separate shower, whirlpool tub, bidet and urinal. Guest house has kitchen 1.5 bath, garage and separate fenced yard. The guest house is not included in the listed sq footage. Upstairs bedroom has sunroom, deck and wet bar. Back yard has greenhouse, storm shelter and a smoke house for all your bar-b-que needs. A vast storage area for all storage needs. The home will be sold with additional 1.137 acres for a total of 3.5 acres. Mountainview elementary. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emily Parsons sat on the porch of her Bellmead home Thursday morning holding a picture of her son, James “Jamie” Parsons, recalling his love f…
The Waco Police Department has arrested a Waco man on charges of capital murder and resisting arrest after police said he slit his 10-year-old…
Waco is getting a Camp Fimfo, the second such venue built in Texas by Northgate Resorts, the other in New Braunfels opening earlier this year.
-
- 3 min to read
One of the first “Fixer Upper” homes, now an Airbnb rental, is listed for $1.2 million, and while that price is unusual for Waco, home prices are high and the pace of sales is brisk.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect Durkin's role in the new Magnolia Network series.
STILLWATER, Okla. — College football fans are used to screaming “What’s with these calls?” at the TV or the field.
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best high school performances of the week.
Disaster of a school
Not that long ago, Waco’s congressional district cut a swath down Interstate 35 through a vibrant economic development corridor that included …
Waco police Monday were continuing to investigate a weekend shooting in East Waco that injured a 16-year-old and are looking for the shooter t…