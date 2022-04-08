3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,195,000

Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Waco, sits this gorgeous colonial estate. Ten foot ceilings and a spiral stair case offer a grand entry. Ornate crown molding can be found throughout the home. The spacious kitchen and den have hand laid brick flooring while the remainder of the first floor boasts hardwood. The kitchen is a chef's dream with a walk-in pantry, double ovens, large island and bar seating. A beautiful marble inlay in the formal living area offers a elegant touch. Both formal and informal living areas have gas fireplaces with gorgeous hand carved mantles.