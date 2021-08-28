 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,250,000

This home is the talk of the town, located off of FM 933, automatic gated iron entry, along with paved driveway leading to this 10 acre oasis. Main home features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, Large 3 Car attached, side entry garage, exotic granite countertops throughout home, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful rocked sunroom, immense natural lighting emerges from this home, a landing/office upstairs that features a spectacular view, gorgeous master bath, w/large walk in closet and bonus washer/dryer area, so many unique amenities included & adorn this home, you must see to believe, such as, home is completely foam insulated, a pellet stove for survival heat if needed, large majestic rustic structural beams, hot tub, fire put and a few more. Also, Included are 4 shops, 20x50, 35x40, 35x30 & 60x80, bonus apartment upstairs in in the 60 x 80 shop, that is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1200 sq. ft. apartment with carpet, hardwood floors, walk in closet located in the master, & granite countertops throughout.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert