This home is the talk of the town, located off of FM 933, automatic gated iron entry, along with paved driveway leading to this 10 acre oasis. Main home features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, Large 3 Car attached, side entry garage, exotic granite countertops throughout home, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful rocked sunroom, immense natural lighting emerges from this home, a landing/office upstairs that features a spectacular view, gorgeous master bath, w/large walk in closet and bonus washer/dryer area, so many unique amenities included & adorn this home, you must see to believe, such as, home is completely foam insulated, a pellet stove for survival heat if needed, large majestic rustic structural beams, hot tub, fire put and a few more. Also, Included are 4 shops, 20x50, 35x40, 35x30 & 60x80, bonus apartment upstairs in in the 60 x 80 shop, that is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1200 sq. ft. apartment with carpet, hardwood floors, walk in closet located in the master, & granite countertops throughout.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the W…
Local mortuaries have brought in a second mobile morgue to handle COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco’s mayor is warning t…
A McLennan County businessman sanctioned two years ago for questionable banking activities at an East Texas bank is being sued by shareholders…
La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Lime…
The $341 million widening of Interstate 35 apparently has developers seeing dollar signs and potential along the big slab’s route through Grea…
Now that the season opener against Texas State is less than two weeks away, Baylor coach Dave Aranda is switching to lockdown mode.
With nearly a third of the region’s hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, Waco-area public health officials are warning of a possible n…
I stood in the parking lot of the Oak Lodge Motor Inn at 7 a.m., talking with several residents about the recent announcement that the wreckin…