3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,275,000

Rustic Lodge, custom-built home on a hobby-farm less than 7 miles from Waco's Historic Suspension Bridge . . .with quick & easy access to Lake Waco, McLane Stadium & Baylor University on the Brazos River, the Silos and so much more. Complete with a gated, paved and private road off of FM 933, this property is located less than 8 miles off Interstate 35, it's a short drive to Dallas/Ft. Worth as well as to Austin--the Live Music Capital of the World (both are home to International Airports for traveling abroad). The main house is surrounded by a wrap-around porch, a patio with its own hot-tub and firepit for relaxing year-round, and immaculate lawns for quiet walks or a great game of tag-football. Special touches include a bonus laundry room in the owner's suite, a pellet-stove fireplace/stove in the living room, natural lighting from custom-designed windows, an over-sized 3-vehicle garage, and a sprawling kitchen packed with stainless-steel appliances, an expanded food-prep island complete with ample space for bar-stools, and custom lighting that's perfect for entertaining. Beyond the main house, there are 4 shops with an approximate total of 8,250 sq. ft. of workspace & storage PLUS approximately 1,200 sq. ft. upstairs apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen, living, dining space along with a large deck with beautiful views--perfect for overnight guests or leased as extra revenue (current lease is negotiable). With the property frontage along FM 933, there are abundant commercial opportunities to consider in the future. Your visions & dreams will find a perfect setting in this country retreat within minutes to convenient shopping and all the amenities Waco has to offer!