Beautiful estate on corner lot is ready to resume its grand place! Separate formal dining room sits 12-14 w ease. Large kitchen w breakfast area allows fabulous views of grounds. Formal living room w marble mantle imported from Italy. Expansive entry, den & sun porch make home flow easily. Large iso master suite down w separate closets, dressing room & bath w separate shower, whirlpool tub, bidet & urinal. Guest house, not included in listed sq ft, has kitchen, 1.5 bath, garage & separate fenced yard. Upstairs bedroom has sun room, deck & wet bar. Back yard w greenhouse, storm shelter & smoke house for all your BBQ needs-plus vast storage area. Home will be sold w additional 1.137 acres for total of 3.5 acres.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,395,000
