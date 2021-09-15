 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,395,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,395,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,395,000

Beautiful estate on corner lot is ready to resume its grand place! Separate formal dining room sits 12-14 w ease. Large kitchen w breakfast area allows fabulous views of grounds. Formal living room w marble mantle imported from Italy. Expansive entry, den & sun porch make home flow easily. Large iso master suite down w separate closets, dressing room & bath w separate shower, whirlpool tub, bidet & urinal. Guest house, not included in listed sq ft, has kitchen, 1.5 bath, garage & separate fenced yard. Upstairs bedroom has sun room, deck & wet bar. Back yard w greenhouse, storm shelter & smoke house for all your BBQ needs-plus vast storage area. Home will be sold w additional 1.137 acres for total of 3.5 acres.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board OKs design for new Waco High
Education

Board OKs design for new Waco High

Trustees gave the go-ahead to a design of a new, more compact Waco High School that contains two gymnasiums, a 600-seat performing arts auditorium and expanded career education space.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert