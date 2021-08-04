3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,395,000

Beautiful estate on corner lot is ready to resume its place as a grand home for hosting parties. Separate formal dining room sits 12 to 14 with ease. Large kitchen with breakfast area allows you to view your fabulous grounds in the back. Formal living room has marble mantle imported from Italy. Expansive entry, den and sun porch make home flow easily for large crowds. Large isolated master suite downstairs with separate closets dressing room and bath with separate shower, whirlpool tub, bidet and urinal. Guest house has kitchen 1.5 bath, garage and separate fenced yard. The guest house is not included in the listed sq footage. Upstairs bedroom has sunroom, deck and wet bar. Back yard has greenhouse, storm shelter and a smoke house for all your bar-b-que needs. A vast storage area for all storage needs. The home will be sold with additional 1.137 acres for a total of 3.5 acres. Mountainview elementary. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment.