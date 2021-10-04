3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,500,000

Tucked away in an enclave of prominent Waco homes, a prospective homebuyer simply couldn’t ask for a better location. Just minutes from Baylor University, Ridgewood Country Club, downtown, and Waco’s hottest attractions, the Inverness Place neighborhood features tree canopied streets, an eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional architecture, and despite its central location, ultimate, serene tranquility. Here, 4,285 square feet of outstanding contemporary design sit perched high atop a bluff overlooking Lake Waco. Composed with careful intention to meld the home’s setting with the interior’s ambiance, nearly every room of the home reveals remarkable lake views and seamless integration of the natural elements of the lot’s setting. Yet, despite the panoramic views and design worthy of Architecture Digest coverage, this estate property offers tremendous value and a price point that is much more attractive than similar offerings despite this home’s superior aesthetic and amenities. Said another way: you simply must see this home in person to genuinely appreciate all that’s on offer! Navigating the winding walkway, entrants are greeted by the first of many hallmark design elements, the glass foyer. Sturdy, imposing double doors give way to a light airiness which perfectly transitions outdoor to indoor space and light. Once inside, another hallmark feature, the magnificent staircase, awes with utmost contemporary sophistication. This element gives way to a perfectly framed approach to the living room and another wall of glass, this time with the first of numerous lake views. Constructed with what was surely an eye towards entertaining, the home’s layout boasts two distinctive sets of living and dining areas fused by a central kitchen and butler’s pantry. Nearly identical in square footage, one area shows off the idyllic fireplace, another hallmark element, with a sunken living room and stepped-up dining room true to the era of the home, while what would be utilized as the den by most, benefits from overlapping kitchen cabinetry, another wall of windows, and several built-ins which provide a cozy restraint from the home’s minimalist aesthetic. As would be expected of a home of this caliber, the kitchen affords a full suite of high-end appliances and ample custom cabinetry. Behind the den, a third living room yields a half bath, further, uncompromised lake views, and is well suited for use as a home gym (the current owner enjoyed setting up his trainer in front of the lake facing windows to capture sunset views and one of the many wall-mounted televisions), game room, office, or even occasional guest suite. This area contains one of two powder rooms, thus furthering the idea that accommodation of any event is well within the home’s bandwidth! Across the central living space, a hallway leads to the second powder room which is most easily accessed from the primary living room. Beyond that, further down the hallway, the primary suite and office reside, offering what are perhaps the best views in the entire home. Spacious, light, and airy, the primary suite boasts an unusual split level sitting area, cavernous bathroom, tremendous closet space, and immediate access to the neighboring office. With multiple sliding doors, access to the outdoor living space is super easy, just as taking fresh air into the home on nice days is a breeze. Upstairs, two full suites benefit from en suite bathrooms, large square footage, and an exceptional continuation of the sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic. Here, another hallmark design element, the dual, matched balconies combine to offer an interesting intrigue. The outdoor balcony provides elevated lake views while the indoor balcony overlooks the glass foyer and captivating staircase. All in all, every spot in the home benefits from some form of an interesting design element, encapsulation of the wonderous natural elements outside, and abundant natural light. There simply is no other home like this in Central Texas! Outside, multiple terraces, an unobtrusive fence that perfectly preserves the views while keeping children and four-legged family members safe, and just the right amount of tree shade all combine to offer a phenomenally appealing backyard space. Whether you’re grilling, hoping to enjoy a cigar, or even catch a tan, ample patio space and greenery accommodate nearly any need. The home’s three car garage, and well-planned motor court further the practicality of the home while ensuring that a complete package is truly on offer. If you seek a home that is as captivating as it is practical, distinctive as it is exclusive, and yields a level of contentment you never thought was possible, this should be your home. The views, the design, and the home’s seamless integration of nature are ultra-satisfying. This is more than a home. This is an architectural masterpiece that grounds you. This is a place that’s good for your soul.