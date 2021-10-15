 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,550,000

Unique opportunity for 111.28 acres outside of Waco, Texas for horse lovers and those seeking a private retreat alike. This home features a recently updated eat-in kitchen with new appliances, formal dining room, spacious open floor plan, large bedrooms upstairs and down, and freshly updated bathrooms. There is a 2 car detached garage with well room, storage room, and a 2nd story garage apartment. Property is currently connected to commercial water and the septic tank was maintained in 2019. Roof replaced on both buildings in 2020. Gorgeous mix of landscapes.

