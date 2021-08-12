 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $100,000

This charming 3 bedroom one bath located in Waco, TX is located 4 minutes away from Dean Highland Elementary School. This house is newly painted and has new floors. Come and take a look today this listing is sure to fly off the market in no time!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert