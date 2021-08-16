 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $110,000

Great investment home 3 Bed 1 Bath Fixer upper with good bones. Property has beautiful hard wood trees, pecan, peach, and sits on two lots. Amazing back yard including a storage shed. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to La Vega high school. Don’t miss this opportunity! Contact me today.

