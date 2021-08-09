 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $119,900

Sitting just a few blocks from the rejuvenated Elm St in East Waco you will find this gem. You will find a cozy living area, 3 great sized rooms, 1 bath and a quaint kitchen. New mini-split AC installed, fresh paint, floors redone, and a large fenced backyard. Time to call this home, or a perfect little investment!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert