3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $119,900

PRICE REDUCED!! Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Heart of Waco on a corner lot! This home has all new windows, new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new microwave, all new electrical wiring, new paint, new water heater, new bathroom cabinet, fixtures and tile shower, new ceiling fans and more. Schedule your showing today!!

