A very nice Singlewide Mobile Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath with large porch deck. Large Kitchen With island and nice cabinets and pantry with doors and drawers in cabinets. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks and shower. It is located in a Mobile Home Community Park. Buyer can check into moving the home. The buyer must complete an application and get approved to lease the lot and agree to rules and regulations of the community before making an offer on the Mobile Home. Please see the application and the rules and regulations and Sellers Disclosure Documents in the Transaction Desk. Community Mail box and community pool. A must see. Take a look. Buyer and Buyers Agent must do due diligence and confirm all information such as schools, pool, mailbox, taxes, & square ft. etc.. Info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.