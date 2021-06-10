3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $129,900

Talk about good bones! Original hardwood floors throughout most of the home, as well as extra-wide original moldings from the 1920's give this sweet home the kind of charm that is simply unavailable in most houses. The spacious open-concept living room features a stucco fireplace facade, flanked by original built-ins, perfect for showing off all your treasures. Large windows cover the entire front of the home, which gives tons of natural lighting to the living room. From the living room, you have a clear line of sight through the formal dining room, back to the kitchen. The dining room is large enough for entertaining, and the kitchen has a cute breakfast nook for additional seating. A built-in cabinet with glass doors in the kitchen is the perfect place to show off your pretty china or platters, and provides the kind of character most houses can't. The secluded master bedroom and bathroom are remarkably sizable for a home of this age! The second bathroom is equipped with a linen closet, and also has additional storage tucked into every nook and cranny, which helps this efficiently-sized space really pack a punch! The front porch stretches the entire length of the home and is the ideal spot to outfit with rocking chairs and enjoy your favorite beverage. This home offers all the things you can't find at a big box hardware store... originality, character, history and craftsmanship. With a coat of paint and a little love, this gem will shine again! Truly the needle in the haystack! View More