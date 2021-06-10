Talk about good bones! Original hardwood floors throughout most of the home, as well as extra-wide original moldings from the 1920's give this sweet home the kind of charm that is simply unavailable in most houses. The spacious open-concept living room features a stucco fireplace facade, flanked by original built-ins, perfect for showing off all your treasures. Large windows cover the entire front of the home, which gives tons of natural lighting to the living room. From the living room, you have a clear line of sight through the formal dining room, back to the kitchen. The dining room is large enough for entertaining, and the kitchen has a cute breakfast nook for additional seating. A built-in cabinet with glass doors in the kitchen is the perfect place to show off your pretty china or platters, and provides the kind of character most houses can't. The secluded master bedroom and bathroom are remarkably sizable for a home of this age! The second bathroom is equipped with a linen closet, and also has additional storage tucked into every nook and cranny, which helps this efficiently-sized space really pack a punch! The front porch stretches the entire length of the home and is the ideal spot to outfit with rocking chairs and enjoy your favorite beverage. This home offers all the things you can't find at a big box hardware store... originality, character, history and craftsmanship. With a coat of paint and a little love, this gem will shine again! Truly the needle in the haystack! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former principal at Robinson High School and his wife allege in a lawsuit that they were forced out of their jobs in 2019 because of “bigo…
Mike Copeland: Stores for the hard-working; Tecovas permit; Souper Salad's old spot; Creative destruction
Somebody out there is spreading the word Central Texas is filled with hard-working folks who do not mind getting their hands dirty.
Garth Brooks was visibly moved when singer Kelly Clarkson performed his song "The Dance."
-
- 5 min to read
In the decades since Paul Quinn College left Waco and William Decker Johnson Hall behind, there have been talks of using the building as a com…
The way the Rev. Tynna Dixon tells it, she did not find out she would be the first African American pastor at Waco’s First Methodist Church un…
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after a 10-year-old reported he had been sexually abusing her since 2019, accord…
The city of Waco dismissed a 2019 code enforcement lawsuit Tuesday against Trendwood Apartments, after the owners brought the property back in…
The folks at Spice Village downtown have not lost their sense of humor, though February’s ice storm put the premises under water and prompted …
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Waco woman Tuesday after they said a 16-year-old boy acknowledged he was in a sexual relations…
Baylor's bear enclosure gets Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation, a first for a university-owned facility
Less than 30 years after Baylor University stopped feeding live bears Dr Pepper, an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation has put Jo…