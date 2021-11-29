 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $135,000

This darling home is located on two lots with beautiful mature pecan trees. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large room that could be a 4th bedroom with bathroom. With approximately 1884sf, this home features hardwood floors, large rooms all on a park-like setting. Call quickly for a showing.

